Majeed Ashimeru scores as Red Bull Salzburg thump Austria Vienna

Ghana youth midfielder Majeed Ashimeru was on target for Res Bull Salzburg as they hammered Austria Vienna 4-1 in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon.

The Bull fans at the Red Bull Arena were silenced after Albert Vallci attempted clearance ended up in his own to give Austria Vienna a 2nd minute lead.

But Ashimeru brought smiles back on hosts fans faces again after tapping in beautifully to Sekou Koita’s low pass in the 35th minute to draw level.

Koita put the hosts ahead for the first time in the match after finishing off a superb pass by Masaya Okugawa in the 43rd minute before the Japanese attacker made it 3-1 ten minutes after the break.

Kiota took the match beyond the visitors with his second goal of the afternoon in the 79th minute.

Ashimeru lasted the entire duration of the match.

He has scored two goals in the ongoing campaign .