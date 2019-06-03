Majeed Ashimeru sends emotional "good byes" to FC Saint Gallen

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ahimeru has sent farewell messages to Swiss Club FC Saint Gallen after a successful loan stint.

The former WAFA midfielder, who was on loan from Austrian giants Red Bulls Salzburg enjoyed a good spell with the Swiss side, playing 34 times and scoring four goals in the Super League.

He also made seven assists in addition to two UEFA Europa League games.

"After a season, I say goodbye to a very great club FC Saint Gallen with amazing fans.I would like to thank everybody at the club who's made me feel at home. And thank you to the fans for your unflinching support throughout the season right up until the end," he posted on Twitter.

Ashimeru played his last game for the club in their 1-1 draw against FC Zurich on Saturday and he is set to return to Red Bull Salzburg in the summer.

The attacking midfielder is on the radar of several top clubs in Europe including clubs from France and Germany.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin