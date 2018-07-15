Majeed Ashimeru stars for St. Gallen in draw with Brighton Albion

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru was at his usual best for St Gallen in their 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Ashimeru joined the Green and White lads on a season long loan from Austrian side Red Bulls Salzburg some few weeks back.

The former WAFA enforcer has quickly endeared himself with the club’s faithful following his terrific start to life at the club.

He has notched up two goals four games for the Swiss Super League side in their ongoing pre-season training games.

Ashimeru was again at his scintillating best for the club as they engage English Premier League side Brighton on Saturday.

St Gallen shot into the lead in the 44th minute through Ben Khalif Nassim.

However, Israeli forward Tomer Hemed rescued a draw for the Seagulls in the 59th minute.

Ashimeru enjoyed another full minute of action.