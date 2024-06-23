GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Majeed Ashimeru surprises fans with new look as Anderlecht begin preseason

Published on: 23 June 2024
Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has unveiled a striking change on social media: he has removed his trademark dreadlocks.

This fresh appearance caught many fans off guard, though they agree it suits him well as he reported for pre-season training with Anderlecht.

He was all smiles on his first day after being cleared following medicals.

Anderlecht face a packed preseason schedule, including friendlies against tough opponents like SC Braga of Portugal, Germany's FC Wolfsburg, and FC Metz, crucial for their season preparations.

Ashimeru faced a tough last season in Belgium, plagued by injuries that limited him to just six appearances.

Starting with a muscle injury, followed by a mid-season leg injury, and later a combination of muscle and leg issues, Ashimeru spent a total of 154 days sidelined.

Despite these setbacks, his direct and vertical style of play has made him a valuable asset when on the pitch.

Jesper Fredberg, Anderlecht's Sports CEO, acknowledged Ashimeru's unique playing style but expressed concern over his injury record.

With his contract expiring at the end of next season (2025), Ashimeru will aim for an injury-free campaign to contribute significantly to Anderlecht's ambitions.

