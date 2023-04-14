Majeed Ashimeru's stunning strike against AZ Alkmaar nominated for Conference League Goal of the Week

Anderlecht star Majeed Ashimeru's powerful strike against AZ Alkmaar has been nominated for the Europa League Goal of the Week.

Ashimeru is competing for the the best goal against Terem Moffi's spectacular bicycle kick versus FC Basel, Jonathan Ikone's solo strike for Fiorentina in the game against Lech and Hugo Cuyper's strike for Gent against West Ham.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian scored a sensational goal after skillfully controlling a cross from Francis Amuzu before smashing home from the edge of the box.

The goal is Ashimeru's first in an European competition as Anderlecht edge close to the semi-final after the 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar at the Lotto Park.

The former WAFA midfielder is enjoying a good season in the Belgium First Division League and has already made 39 appearances across all competitions for Anderlecht this season.

Ashimeru was part of Ghana's team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last month against Angola.

Watch video below: