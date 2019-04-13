Majeed Waris adjudged Man of the Match in Nantes win over Lyon

Ghana striker Majeed Waris was adjudged Man of the Match after his impressive performance in Nantes shock win over Lyon in the French Ligue 1 on Friday night.

Goals from Coulibaly and Limbombe were enough to give the Brittany-based club the maximum points.

Waris assisted Coulibaly to open the scoring in the 11th minute and unleashed some wonderful shots on target during the game.

Waris lasted the entire duration of the game and was substituted after the 90th minute for Gabriel Boschilia.

The 27-year-old is hoping to gatecrash Kwesi Appiah's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.