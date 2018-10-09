Majeed Waris backs 'steel mind' Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodzic to succeed at club

Abdul Majeed Waris is backing new Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodzic to succeed at the club despite losing his first game in charge against Bordeaux on Sunday.

The Serbian replaced Miguel Cardoso on Tuesday after picking just a win in their last eight games of the season.

And the Ghana international, who played under Halilhodzic at Turkish side Trabzonspor in 2014,is hopeful he can breathe life into their campaign.

"I already played with the coach in Turkey at Trabzonspor (in 2014). He is strong and has a very strong mentality. He develops the culture of work. We will work a lot with him. He will prepare us to win absolutely every game. He has a steel mind, "he said in a press conference.

"Coach Vahid comes with a new tactic. It is very important for the team to have a positive mindset and to work hard to adapt to changes. This week, the coach especially emphasized the team's state of mind. Vahid Halilhodzic is very direct and, with him, the whole team works a lot. "