Majeed Waris bids farewell to FC Nantes, thanks club for the opportunity

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris has said his goodbyes to French Ligue 1 side FC Nantes after a successful loan spell.

The striker joined the Canaries last summer on loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The 27-year old enjoyed an outstanding season at the Stade de la Beaujoire, where he scored seven goals in all competition.

The former Trabzonspor forward took to social media to thank the club after their final game of the season.

" I am honoured to have played a part of the history of this great club. Just want to say a big thank you to the president Mr Waldemar Kita and Frank Kita for having the trust, and giving me the opportunity to fight," he posted.

Waris, who played 38 times this season, played 72 minutes in Friday's defeat to Strasbourg.

The Black Stars forward is yet to make an announcement on his next move but he has stated in the past that it is likely to be in France.