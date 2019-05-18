Majeed Waris confident of staying in France next season, confirms interest from other clubs

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris has confirmed he will be staying in France next season despite his loan deal with Nantes coming to an end this summer.

The on-loan Porto star has been one of the stand out performers for FC Nantes in the Ligue 1 this season after netting 7 goals and making 6 assists for the Canaries in all competitions.

Nantes have an option to exercise a purchase option of 6 million Euros but they are yet to consider the striker's future at the club.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the goal poachers future, Waris- who describes the Ligue 1 as one of the best in Europe- is sure of staying in France next season.

"If I have the opportunity yes, of course. In Nantes ? Yes, why not ... Everything is possible. But it does not depend on me, there are many factors," he told pressocean.fr.

I like Ligue 1, it's one of the best leagues in Europe, and I know I'll play in France next year, but I do not know where else," Waris added.

The 27-year old also revealed several clubs have expressed interest in his signature but he is yet to disclose which teams they are.

"Yes, by many teams ..." answered Waris after he was asked on interest from other clubs.

The former Trabzonspor forward is set to return to the starting line up of Nantes against Montpellier on Sunday after missing last weeks game against OGC Nice.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin