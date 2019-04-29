Majeed Waris congratulates Metz defender John Boye on Ligue 1 return

Nantes forward Majeed Abdul Waris has congratulated compatriot John Boye after helping Metz return to the French Ligue 1.

Metz returned to the topflight after an important away win over Red Star FC 93 in the French Ligue II last Friday.

The win leaves the Maroons top of the table with 75 points points confirming their return.

Waris, who has enjoyed a very good season with Nantes welcome his brother back to the top tier.

"Congrats and well come back to league 1 gentle jack,' he posted on Twitter.

Waris is on loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto but it is believed the Ligue 1 side will make the deal a permanent one.

Meanwhile, Boye has previously played for Stade Rennes in the top tier before moving to Turkey to play for Sivasspor.