Majeed Waris "grateful" after making 100th French Ligue 1 appearance

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris is all thankful after reaching a century of games in the French Ligue 1.

The on-loan FC Porto striker marked the feat with a goal when he scored in FC Nantes 3-2 win over PSG last Wednesday.

But Waris was presented with a plaque representing his newest milestone before Sunday's victory over Aimens.

He posted on Social Media after receiving the plaque,"Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah to have played my 100th game in one of the best leagues in Europe. Thanks to everyone that keep supporting and praying for me. Very important 3 points today. Time to relax and chill small."

The 27-year old made 16 appearances for FC Valenciennes, before featuring 56 times for FC Lorient and has now played 29 times for FC Nantes.

Waris lasted almost the entire duration of their 3-2 victory over Aimens, after he was replaced in injury time by Randal Kolo.

Kalifa Coulibaly scored a brace before Valentine Rongier added another to put the Canaries 3-0 up on the hour mark.

But a late surge by Aimens saw them pull two back through Ferney Otero and Chieck Timite.

French born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwarteng climbed off the bench to play the final ten minutes of the game.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin