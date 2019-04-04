Majeed Waris makes injury return as Nantes suffer French Cup elimination

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris made an injury return in FC Nantes disappointing French Cup exit to giants PSG.

The striker climbed off the bench in the 60th minute for striker Lucas Evangelista, but that could not prevent a rampant PSG from beating Nantes 3-0.

Marco Verratti drilled in a low finish, Kylian Mbappe added a penalty - having earlier missed a retaken spot-kick - and Dani Alves lobbed home the third.

Kalifa Coulibaly was sent off for Nantes for two yellow cards.

PSG are running away with the Ligue 1 title and come up against 10th-placed Rennes, who progressed after beating Lyon 3-2 on Tuesday.

PSG are record 12-time winners of the cup and will be looking to triumph for the fifth consecutive season at the Stade de France on Saturday, 27 April.