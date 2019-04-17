Majeed Waris on target as Nantes FC smash struggling PSG to put Ligue 1 title celebration on ice

Ghana forward Majeed Waris netted his fifth league goal as Nantes FC defeated struggling Paris Saint Germain 3-2 to halt their Ligue 1 title celebration on Wednesday night.

The Canaries went into the match with bag full of confidence following their 2-1 victory over Olympique Lyon over the weekend.

However, they were dealt a blow after Dani Alves unleashed a long range drive into the top corner in the 19th minute to hand PSG the lead.

PSG’s lead did not last as Diego Carlos pulled the hosts level with a long-range header three minutes later.

Nantes fans at Stade de la Beaujoire were sent into ecstasy after Majeed Waris tapped into an empty net the stroke of half time.

Diego Carlos grabbed his second goal of the evening in the 52nd minute after latching on to a cross from corner kick to give Nantes a 3-1 lead.

Substitute Matehan Guclu halved the deficit for PSG with a 89th minute strike.

PSG need a win to clinch the Ligue 1 title but have faltered in their last two games, losing 5-1 to Lille on Sunday.

Waris was taken off in the 90th minute while compatriot Enock Kwarteng lasted 83 minutes.

Waris has provided 2 assists and scored 5 goals in 28 league games for the side in the ongoing campaign.