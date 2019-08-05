Majeed Waris pays tribute to departing Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodžić

Ghana striker Majeed Waris has paid tributes to departing Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodžić, insisting his memories with the Bosnian will stay forever.

Vahid Halilhodžić announced he is leaving the Canaries last week, just few days to the start of the French Ligue 1 campaign.

The former Trabzonspor manager is reported to be on his way to Morocco, as the new coach Atlas Lions.

Waris enjoyed a good last season with Vahid Halilhodžić on loan from FC Porto, where he score five goals in 33 appearances.

"It’s been great working with you last season. You made us learn a lot of new things that will stay with us forever. Good luck to everything and May God bless you PaPa Vahid," Waris tweeted.

The 27-year old is back at Porto but his future with the club remains uncertain as he pushes a move away from the Portuguese giants.