Majeed Waris recovers from injury, travels with Nantes side to face PSG in French Cup

Ghana forward Majeed Waris traveled with the Nantes team to Paris for the first leg of the French Cup semi final against gianst PSG.

The striker returned from an injury lay off that kept him out since February 24th.

The on-loan Porto forward was expected to feature for Nantes over the weekend against Lille, but coach Vahid Halilhodzic opted to give the Ghanaian more days to fully recover.

Waris is expected to start tonight against Paris Saint Germain in a bid to help his club make it to the final of the French cup.

“He's coming back little by little. He is an important player in the squad, a fast player. His absence weighed a lot,” Vahid Halilhodzic said in a press conference.

Waris has registered one assist and scored 4 goals in 25 league matches for the side.