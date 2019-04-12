Majeed Waris registers assist as FC Nantes dispatch Olympique Lyon

Ghana forward Majeed Waris provided an assist as FC Nantes inflicted a 2-1 defeat on Olympique Lyon in the French Ligue 1 on Friday night.

The Canaries started the match on the front foot and deservedly shot into the lead in the 11th minute through Kalifa Coulibaly.

The Malian striker received a delightful pass inside the box from Majeed Waris before smashing a low shot into the bottom right corner.

French youngster Martin Terrier ensured the first half ended in a draw after pulling Lyon level with a classy finish in the 41st minute.

With the match heading into a stalemate, Anthony Limbombe sends a wonderful curling free kick into the top left corner in the 83rd minute to hand Nantes a 2-1 win.

Waris was replaced with Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Boschilia on the 91st minute while compatriot and teammate Enoch Kwateng played the final two minutes of the game.