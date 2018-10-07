Majeed Waris vouches new Nantes coach Vahid Halilhodzic can bring more wins

On-loan Nantes striker Majeed Waris believes new coach Vahid Halilhodzic can breathe life back into their campaign.

The Serbian replaced Miguel Cardoso on Tuesday after just winning one of their eight Ligue 1 games this season.

Waris, who played under the Serbian at Trabzonspor in 2014, is convinced more wins are now just around the corner.

''[Halilhodzic] is strong and has a very strong mentality,'' the Ghana striker, on a season-long loan from FC Porto,'' the Ghana striker told Goal.

''He develops a culture of work. We’ll work a lot with him. He’ll prepare us to win absolutely every game. He has a mind of steel.

''Coach Vahid comes with new tactics. It’s very important for the team to have a positive mindset and to work hard to adapt to changes.

''He’s very direct and, with him, the whole team works a lot. We focused immediately on the match against Bordeaux to be ready for Sunday.''