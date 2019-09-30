Majestic Majeed Ashimeru named in Austrian Bundesliga Team of the Week

Talented midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has made the Austrian Bundesliga Team of the Week for the second time after scoring for Red Bull Salzburg on Saturday in the 4-1 win over Austrian Wien.

The Ghana youth star drew his side level after 33 minutes having conceded a second minute own goal.

Ashimeru started the move and was teed up inside the box by two wall passes before firing past the goalkeeper for his second league goal of the season.

His industry and sultry skills got him in the Team of the Week 9 for the 2019/20 season.

Ashimeru was joined by Red Bull Salzburg teammates Masaya Okugawa and Sekou Koita-who scored two goals in the win.