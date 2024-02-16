Majority Leader advocates overhaul of scouting methods at District Level following Black Stars' AFCON exit

Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has called for a substantial revamp in scouting methods at the district level, addressing concerns over the disappointing exit of the Black Stars from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Expressing his worry about the team's inability to form a cohesive long-term bond, Hon. Mensah Bonsu highlighted the necessity to reassess the recruitment process, suggesting a potential disconnect between globally sourced players and team unity.

"We Academicals was strong, our game play was strong, colts is gone, Academicals is gone, first division teams which we now call premier teams were playing reserve soccer. Where has it gone to?" he questioned in Parliament.

"Now we are bringing players from all over the world who are not able to gel together for a long time. We introduce them; we are talking about Cape Verde. Do you know what happens to Cape Verde? Do they have any strong local football administration? All the players are playing in Portugal, so they know themselves, which is not what obtains here. We bring them from various places, and in that regard, we should give our handlers enough time to do this. They should help us discover raw talents at the districts and put together good teams there," he emphasized.

Hon. Mensah Bonsu's call for a reevaluation of scouting methods underscores the need for a more grassroots-focused approach to building a cohesive and successful national football team.