Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga highlights potential impact of 24-hour economy on Ghana Premier League

Published on: 19 February 2025
Mahama Ayariga no longer with the Sports Ministry

Ghana's Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, has expressed optimism about the government's plans to revitalize the Ghana Premier League through the 24-hour economy policy.

"With the 24-hour economy strategy, football is going to be a major enabler of the 24-hour economy," Ayariga stated. "Very soon our local league will replace the European leagues."

The Ghana Premier League currently faces numerous challenges, including concerns about officiating and a lack of sponsorship.

However, with a new sports minister on board, there are expectations that the league will see improvements.

The 24-hour economy policy aims to transform Ghana's economy by stimulating selected sectors to operate around the clock.

This initiative is expected to enhance productivity, bolster competitiveness, and create sustainable high-paying jobs.

