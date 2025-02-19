Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga highlights potential impact of 24-hour economy on Ghana Premier League

Ghana's Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, has expressed optimism about the government's plans to revitalize the Ghana Premier League through the 24-hour economy policy.

"With the 24-hour economy strategy, football is going to be a major enabler of the 24-hour economy," Ayariga stated. "Very soon our local league will replace the European leagues."

The Ghana Premier League currently faces numerous challenges, including concerns about officiating and a lack of sponsorship.

However, with a new sports minister on board, there are expectations that the league will see improvements.

The 24-hour economy policy aims to transform Ghana's economy by stimulating selected sectors to operate around the clock.

This initiative is expected to enhance productivity, bolster competitiveness, and create sustainable high-paying jobs.