Making every budget of the Black Stars public will promote accountability – Kudjoe Fianoo

Former Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Kudjoe Fianoo, has backed President John Dramani Dramani’s directive for every Black Stars budget to be made public.

According to the experienced football administrator, this is key to ensure accountability.

“I side with the President on making every budget of the Black Stars public. Accountability is very key, and moreover it's taxpayers money,” Fianoo said in an interview with Lawson FM.

President John Dramani Mahama gave the directive on the Black Stars' budget on Thursday, February 27, when he delivered his first State of the Nation address.

He disclosed that at a time when the national team has become a shadow of its former self, there must be no secrecy on how much money the government spends on the team.

"Next month, the senior national team, the Black Stars, now a shadow of their former selves, will be in action. I have instructed the Minister for Sports and Recreation to hold the GFA accountable, particularly on the budget for the team.

"There will be no secrecy in how much money the government puts into the national team. The budget that is presented by the FA and other associations must be made public because it's the taxpayers' money," President Mahama said.

The Black Stars of Ghana will take on Chad and Madagascar in March as part of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.