Malatyaspor new signing Afriyie Acquah: ''My style of play suits Turkish Super Lig'

Malatyaspor new signing Afriyie Acquah admits the Turkish League is tough but says his style of play suits the Super Lig.

Acquah made his debut on Sunday as a second half substitute in their 3-2 home defeat.

The Ghana international was introduced before the start of the second stanza and his impact was really felt.

"A new city, a new league. Of course, for a long time I played in Italy. Now I have come to Turkey. I know it's tough league, but my style of play suits the league,'' he said.

''I hope to prove myself here. I hope to help my teammates."