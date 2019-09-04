GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Malatyaspor new signing Afriyie Acquah: ''My style of play suits Turkish Super Lig'

Published on: 04 September 2019
Malatyaspor new signing Afriyie Acquah admits the Turkish League is tough but says his style of play suits the Super Lig. 

Acquah made his debut on Sunday as a second half substitute in their 3-2 home defeat.

The Ghana international was introduced before the start of the second stanza and his impact was really felt.

"A new city, a new league. Of course, for a long time I played in Italy. Now I have come to Turkey. I know it's tough league, but my style of play suits the league,'' he said.

''I hope to prove myself here. I hope to help my teammates."

