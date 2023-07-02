GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Maleace Asamoah: Son of former Ghana forward Derek Asamoah joins Fleetwood Town

Published on: 02 July 2023
Ghanaian winger Maleace Asamoah has joined English League One side Fleetwood Town in the summer transfer window. 

The son of former Ghana international Derek Asamoah, Maleace singed a one-year deal with the option of a further year.

Asamoah will join the Development Squad as they return to pre-season training at Poolfoot Farm ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The 20-year-old forward spent time in Greece with Super League sides Kalamata and Olympiacos Volos before joining Nea Salamis, where he played alongside his father.

The talented forward was born in England but remains eligible to represent Ghana at international level.

