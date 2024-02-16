Mali coach Sekou Chelle explains viral water pouring incident after AFCON loss

Mali coach Sekou Chelle has revealed that he felt dizzy and experienced rising blood pressure after his team conceded a late goal to lose the AFCON 2023 quarter-final match against Ivory Coast.

A video clip showing water being poured on Chelle's head went viral, and he has now explained the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mali had been in control of the game, playing with a man advantage, and took the lead through Nene Dorgeles' curling strike in the second half.

However, the Elephants fought back to equalize in the 90th minute through Simon Adingra's opportunistic finish, and then scored again in the dying moments of extra time through Diakite's header, which secured their victory.

Chelle was visibly distressed at the final whistle and has since explained that he felt overwhelmed due to his health issues.

"After the Elephants' second goal, I started to feel dizzy, my blood pressure was rising," he said. "Thankfully, my compatriot poured enough water on my head to stabilize my blood pressure."

Despite their disappointment at not winning the tournament, Malians are still proud of their team's performance, having topped their group and defeated Burkina Faso in the round of 16.

Chelle will likely be aiming to improve upon this performance when the AFCON returns to Morocco next year.