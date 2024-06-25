Mali legend hails Ghana stars Inaki Williams and Mohammed Kudus

Former Mali captain Frederic Kanoute has endorsed Inaki Williams for a spot among the top three African Players of 2024, praising the Athletic Bilbao forward's outstanding performance in the 2023/24 season.

Williams secured the La Liga African MVP award after scoring 12 goals in La Liga. He also impressed as Athletic Bilbao won the Copa del Rey.

Kanoute also lauded West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus, highlighting his impressive debut season in the Premier League where he scored eight goals and led the dribbling statistics across Europe.

Reflecting on standout players, Kanoute shared his thoughts with TV3, saying, "It's difficult for me to name just three, but I would mention Inaki Williams who had a fantastic season with Athletic Bilbao. Maybe I would also include Ademola Lookman, Mohamed Salah, and Inaki Williams."

Regarding Kudus, Kanoute added, "I'm impressed with Mohammed Kudus from West Ham. He has shown versatility and skill on the pitch, which I admire."

Both Williams and Kudus are expected to continue shining for their clubs and national teams, with a focus on qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with Black Stars.