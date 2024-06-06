Mali vs. Ghana - Head-to-Head: How the two sides results compare over the years

Mali will be tackling the Black Stars of Ghana in a thrilling showdown in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifications on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the Stade du Mars in Bamako.

Mali and Ghana have a long and storied history of competition on the football pitch, with their head-to-head record showcasing a keenly contested rivalry.

Over the years, the two sides have faced off 24 times, with Ghana slightly edging out Mali in terms of wins.

Ghana has emerged victorious 11 times, while Mali has secured 6 wins. The remaining 7 matches have ended in draws, highlighting the closely fought nature of their encounters.

In recent times, Ghana has enjoyed a slight upper hand, winning 4 of their last 9 meetings.

However, Mali has been in impressive form lately, losing just once of their last 15 games.

As the two teams prepare to face off in their 2026 World Cup qualifier, their historical record suggests a tightly contested and intense match.

Ghana's last visit to the Stade du Mars ended in a 2-0 triumph over the Malian Eagles in the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with the goals from Kwadwo Asamoah and Mathew Amoah.

The last meeting between the two sides was in October 2020, when Mali emerged victorious with a 3-0 scoreline in an international friendly in Turkey.

Will Ghana's slight edge in their head-to-head record give them the confidence to secure a vital win, or will Mali's recent form and home advantage prove too strong to overcome? Only time will tell.