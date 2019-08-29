Malian defender Dante Amadou to replace departing Gideon Mensah at Red Bull Salzburg

Mali U-20 defender Dante Amadou could replace Gideon Mensah at Red Bull Salzburg after the Ghanaian left back emerged on the radar of Celtic, Sturm Graz and Zulte Waregam.

The 21-year old former WAFA player is being monitored by the Scotish champions, who are seeking to replace Kieran Tierney, who joined Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Austrian side Sturm Graz want to resign the player on loan after a magnificent campaign with the club in the second half of last season.

Mensah hugely impressed in a preseason friendly for Red Bull against Real Madrid, which caught the eyes of rivals Barcelona.

Sporting Director of Sturm Graz has revealed they are weighing their options for the marauding left back.

"It looks like an intensive week of work and there is the possibility of transfers in both directions," said Sport Managing Director Günter Kreissl on Sunday. "We're just in the left-back position and we'll keep our eyes open there as well."