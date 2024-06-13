Malian Football Federation terminates Eric Sekou Chelle's contract as national team coach

The Malian Football Federation (FEMAFOOT) has announced the termination of Eric SÃ©kou Chelle's contract as coach of the national team with immediate effect.

The decision was made by mutual agreement, according to a press release signed by FEMAFOOT vice-president on Thursday.

Chelle's departure follows a series of disappointing results, including a quarterfinal exit at 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and a recent draw against a ten-man Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifications.

The final blow came after a 1-2 loss to Ghana at home last week at the Stade du Mars in Bamako, which led to calls for his resignation.

The Malian Eagles now have their chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada in a tight battle as they have just five points from four matches.

Despite his motivation to continue, the Football Federation decided to end his tenure.

FEMAFOOT thanked Chelle for his efforts and extended gratitude to the highest authorities for their support.

Chelle's dismissal marks the end of an era, and Mali will begin searching for a new coach to lead the team forward.