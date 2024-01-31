Malik Abubakari reveals role of ex-Ghana international Razak Pimpong in securing Viborg FF move

Ghanaian striker Malik Abubakari has revealed that he consulted with former Ghanaian striker Razak Pimpong before making his loan move to Danish club Viborg FF from Swedish side Malmo FF.

The 23-year-old, known for his goal-scoring prowess, has joined Viborg FF on loan until the end of the season, eager to make a significant impact.

Abubakari expressed his positive first impressions of the club and shared that discussions with Razak Pimpong played a role in his decision to join Viborg FF. Pimpong, who had a previous stint with Viborg IF, provided insights that convinced Abubakari that Viborg was the right place for his next footballing chapter.

"I have already got a really good impression of the club and have met some good people, so it feels great to be here. I have spoken to Razak Pimpong after I first heard about the interest from Viborg, and he has told me many good things about both the club and the city, so this has also given me great faith that VFF is the right place for me to be," Abubakari stated.

The Ghanaian attacker expressed excitement about joining Viborg FF, emphasising the appeal of the club's offensive style of play and the presence of many young players. He looks forward to contributing to the team's exciting project and building a connection with both teammates and fans.

Having spent the beginning of the 2023/24 season on loan at Slovan Bratislava, where he made 27 appearances, scoring four goals and providing an assist, Abubakari now sets his sights on making a positive impact in the Danish top flight with Viborg FF.