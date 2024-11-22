Malik Jabir backs Prosper Ogum to turn Kotoko’s season around amid poor form

Veteran Ghanaian coach, Malik Jabir has urged Asante Kotoko fans to exercise patience with head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, who is under fire following the team’s dismal start to the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

Kotoko's recent struggles, including four consecutive defeats, have sparked frustration among fans, with some calling for the dismissal of Coach Ogum. However, Malik Jabir believes the coach has what it takes to revive the team’s fortunes and achieve success.

Speaking to Angel 96.1 FM, Malik Jabir expressed confidence in Ogum’s capabilities.

"Prosper Ogum had a good start in his first season at Kotoko, but he is finding it difficult in his second coming. Everyone should support him, and I believe he will succeed at Kotoko," he said.

Coach Ogum, who returned to Kotoko for a second stint after a successful first spell, now faces one of the toughest challenges of his career. His immediate task will be to lead Kotoko to victory against Aduana Stars in their next league fixture, a game that could define the coach’s future with the club.

As pressure mounts, Malik Jabir’s call for unity and support highlights the importance of stability in Kotoko’s quest to turn their season around.