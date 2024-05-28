Malik Jabir blasts ‘childish’ Laryea Kingston following Ghana U-17 resignation

Former Ghana star Malik Jabir has criticised Laryea Kingston's decision to step down as Black Starlets coach, describing it as childish.

Jabir, a former Asante Kotoko coach, believes that Kingston, being a young coach, will learn from this episode.

Kingston announced his resignation after Ghana lost to Burkina Faso in the WAFU B U-17 Championship, leading to the team's failure to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Reacting to the issue on Kessben FM, Jabir stated, "It was a childish decision he took. Was he thinking of beating all countries on the continent? No. This means he is a young coach and I think he will learn going forward. Once he’s resigned, if he gets another opportunity he will learn from it."

Kingston's resignation was accepted by the Ghana FA, but details of his actions, including not attending team meetings and not alighting from the team bus en route to the hotel, drew criticism.

In response to the criticism, Kingston released a statement admitting he could have handled things better and apologised unreservedly to all affected by his decision.

READ MORE: Laryea Kingston regrets actions and apologises for resignation missteps