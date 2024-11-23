Malik Jabir calls for Otto Addo's resignation after Black Stars' disastrous 2025 AFCON qualifying campaign

Ghana football legend, Malik Jabir has called for the resignation of Otto Addo following Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana after six games failed to win a game and finished at the bottom of Group F with three points.

This means the Black Stars for the first time in 20 years will not compete at the AFCON tournament that is scheduled to be hosted in Morocco next year.

However, Jabir, who is a former Asante Kotoko coach beleives Otto Addo must resign from his role to save his reputation following the disastrous qualifying campaign.

"Coach Otto Addo should tender in his resignation letter just to save his image because he is not the right man for the job," he told Kumasi-based Angel FM.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will decide on the future of Otto Addo on Wednesday, November 27.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which resume in March 2025 with games against Chad and Madagascar.