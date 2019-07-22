Malik Jabir thinks Kano Pillars have upper hand against Kotoko in CAF Champions League qualifier

Former Kano Pillars technical director Malik Jabir has warned Asante Kotoko about the Nigerian side ahead of their CAF Champions League qualifier next month.

Jabir, also a former Kotoko player and coach, believes Kano Pillars will not be pushovers ahead of the two-legged tie.

"Kano Pillars is a big team in the Kano State in Nigeria with very good and talented players," Jabir told Kumasi-based Ashh FM.

"Kano Pillars is being managed by their governor and every dealings within the team is done by him and not individuals as it is being done here in Ghana.

"They have a lot of advantages ahead of Kotoko because they have good training facilities for their players.

"Kano Pillars have a large fan base, their stadium is always filled to its capacity when ever they are playing games so Kotoko should be ready for their supporters.

"The only disadvantage Kotoko will face is that, they have new technical handlers and the team will not have much time to prepare for their first game."

Kano Pillars will host Asante Kotoko on 10 August, 2019 and the return clash at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25 August.