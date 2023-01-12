Malik Pimpong: 15-year-old son of former Ghana forward joins FC Midtjylland

Malik Pimpong, whose father Razak Pimpong played for Ghana at the 2006 World Cup, has joined FC Midtjylland.

The 15-year-old has shown great promise, prompting the Danish club to sign him in the January transfer window.

The transfer means he has followed in his father's footsteps. Razak spent six years at Midtjylland, where he helped them win the Danish Superliga.

"Malik Pimpong, who is the son of former FC Midtjylland profile Razak Pimpong, has signed his first academy contract in central Jutland,” the Danish club said.

The statement continued, “Malik Pimpong is a skilled offensive player with technique, goal-scoring ability and a winning mentality. It has now been rewarded, as the 15-year-old great talent has signed his first agreement with FC Midtjylland.

“He joined FCM as an U13 player and has been part of the U15 team during the autumn, while it has also become a league match on Allan K. Jepsen's strong U17 team. He was also with the second-oldest academy team for the Nordic Championships in December 2022.”