Malik Pimpong: Razak Pimpong's son shares excitement after signing FC Midtjylland contract

Ghanaian youngster Malik Pimpong has shared his excitement after signing his first contract with Danish giants FC Midtjylland.

The 15-year-old son of former Ghana forward, Razak Pimpong, joined the U15's of Midtjylland after showing enormous potential with the U13's.

Following the footpath of his father, Pimpong revealed his love for scoring goals and hopes to break into the senior team in future.

"FC Midtjylland has always been my favorite club, and therefore I am incredibly proud to sign this contract. There is a lot of hard work behind it, and now it's about becoming an even bigger profile on my team," said Malik Pimpong.

"I see myself as a dangerous striker who loves to score goals. At the same time, I can cover several of the offensive positions in the team. One of my focus areas is to become even more skilled at taking extra runs and sprints for the team, and I will work on improving that in the future," he added.

Academy coach, Flemming Broe is excited by the promotion of the teen sensation to the U15's.

"Malik is a great talent who has a good athletic package. He is technically skilled and can score goals. At the same time, he has a good winning mentality, and we are convinced that there is something exciting hidden in him," he said.

"Now it's about him building an even higher base level. He is still young and there are many things to work on, but he has good prerequisites in terms of being able to take big steps in the next few years."