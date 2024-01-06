Mali's rising star Sirine Doucoure eager to shine bright at AFCON 2023

Mali's budding forward SirinÃ© DoucourÃ© is poised to make a significant impact, expressing his eagerness to contribute goals for the team in the upcoming tournament as the anticipation grows for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Beyond just donning the national jersey, DoucourÃ© is fueled by a strong desire to etch his name in Mali's football history. The young and talented attacker is not only determined to score goals but also hopes to play a pivotal role in elevating the Eagles to unprecedented heights.

With Mali setting its sights on a maiden continental victory, DoucourÃ©'s aspirations align with the collective goal of the squad. Mali's historical best in the AFCON was a runner-up finish in 1972 against Cameroon, and DoucourÃ© and his teammates are determined to surpass that achievement.

“I’m an attacker, that means I hope to score a lot of goals for this selection,” shared SirinÃ© DoucourÃ©.

Highlighting the significance of his decision to represent Mali, he added, “If I made this choice, it is not insignificant. Because I’ve been with the national team for a long time. Since I was little, we have been watching at home. So, I wanted to grow with my country.”

Placed in Group E alongside South Africa, Namibia, and Tunisia, DoucourÃ©'s enthusiasm signals promising prospects for the Eagles in the AFCON.