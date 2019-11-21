Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu doubtful ahead of Levante clash 

Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba is a doubt for this weekend's La Liga game against Levante.

Baba was on duty with the Black Stars during the international break where he played in the double header against South Africa and Sao Tome in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The 23-year old picked up an injury whilst on away with Ghana on internationa duty and is likely to be ruled out this weekend.

He was substituted in the first game against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium but made an injury return against Sao Tome.

Baba was again subsitituted in Ghana's second game against Sao Tome due to injury.

Mallorca will be without players such as Iddrisu Baba, Baba Rhaman, Yannis Salibur, Junior Lake, Aridai Cabrera or Lumor ahead of the game.