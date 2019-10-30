Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu earns debut Black Stars call up ahead of 2021 AFCON qualifier

Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba Mohammed has been rewarded with a debut call up to the Black Stars of Ghana after his impressive performances in the La Liga this season.

Iddrisu has been outstanding for Mallorca making 10 appearances in the league this season.

Ghanasoccernet.com has learnt that Kwesi Appiah is impressed with the performance of the player and was part of the players he monitored during his tour in Europe.

Baba is among some Ghanaian players to earn their debut call up into the Black Stars ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa and São Tomé.

Ghana will play South Africa on 14 November, 2019 in the opener of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.