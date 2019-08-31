Mallorca midfielder Baba Iddrisu Mohammed hopes to maintain form throughout the season

Ghana and Real Mallorca midfielder Iddrisu Baba Mohammed hopes to maintain his rich form throughout the season

The 23-year-old has been impressive for the Spanish side this season after featuring in the club’s two games.

Baba’s performances for the club is making him a fan’s favorite and the player hopes to continue with his impressive form throughout the season

"I hope so (laughs)." Every season there are good and bad things, but I pray to get the good ones and for everything to continue going as well as until now.

"I'm happy with the bet that the club has made for me. Right now I just want to be here. Each player has plans for his career and I want to go step by step. I only think and work for Mallorca”

Baba was recently handed an extension to 2022, but his outstanding performance in the second half of last season earned him another renewal.