Malmo FF hand professional contract to Ghanaian teenager Banabas Tagoe

Swedish giants Malmo FF have announced that they have secured the services of Ghanaian teenager Banabas Tagoe on permanent contract, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

The 19-year-old defender has been handed a three-and-half-year contract after a successful trial at the club during the spring.

The young left-back has spent the past few months on trial with the Malmo U19 team, where he put up impressive performances to convince the club's technical handlers.

During the trials, Tagoe played two matches, an U21 match against Varberg BoIS and a training match with U19s against Eskilsminne, with fine efforts.

Malmo technical director Andreas Georgson had this to say about the highly-rated Ghanaian talent.

"Early last spring, we were on site down in Ghana and visited a scouting event. There, we saw a quick player who was very skilled with the ball,"

"Banabas has continued to impress us during his trial. In addition to being technical and good at knocking out his opponent, he is also very wise and has a great desire to learn. He will train with the U19 team, after which we will evaluate and make a new decision for the future. It will be exciting and follow Banabas' development."

The Ghanaian teenager also said;

"It's the first time I'm playing in Europe, and to be able to come to such a big club like Malmö FF feels very good. I see it as a great opportunity to come here and learn as much as possible and grow as a player."