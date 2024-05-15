Malmo set to battle Bodo/Glimt for in demand Ghanaian winger Edmund Baidoo

Ghanaian youngster, Edmund Baidoo is attracting interest from several clubs in Europe following an impressive start to the season in the Norwegian league with Sogndal.

The 18-year-old has been in sensational form in Norway, leading to interest from giants Bodo/Glimt.

However, Swedish champions Malmo FF have entered the race for the signature of the talented teenager ahead of the summer transfer window.

Malmo are ready to meet the asking price of Sognal as they prepare their team for European football next season. Baidoo is worth around 2 million Euros.

Meanwhile, three clubs in Belgium including KRC Genk and Clubbe Brugge are reportedly monitoring his situation in Norway.

In seven games this season, the teenager has netted three goals and delivered an assist.

He joined Sogndal in 2024 from Ghanaian lower-tier side AsanSka FC.