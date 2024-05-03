Mamprobi United wins second edition of Hope in Boots tournament

Mamprobi United were crowned champions of the second edition of the Hope in Boots juvenile tournament in Accra.

The highly competitive youth championship drew eight clubs in Accra to battle for the ultimate, where Mamprobi defeated Great Somas in the final.

Other clubs that participated included Young Lions - the juvenile side of Accra Lions- Saint Stars, Golden Kicks and Sharp Thinkers. Magic Stars and Happy Stars also took part in the 8-team tourney.

Young talents between the ages of 8 to 12 showcased their football ability and skills to the delight of fans, who came out in numbers to watch the budding prospects.

Ten-year-old Ibrahim Muntarkiru was named the best player following his dazzling performances for Golden Kicks.

Founder of Hope in Boots and organiser of the tournament, Prince Asiedu Dankwa disclosed his desire to revive colts football in Mamprobi to help unearth the next Stephen Appiah.

"Currently you can see the football in this community has gone down, so I came up with the idea of Hope in Boots foundation to help nurture and develop these talents so that the world will see we still have talents in this community," he said.

Mr Dankwa was supported by Nintech Print as they successfully hosted the competition, which took place at the Stephen Appiah Astro Turf.