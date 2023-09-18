Man City boss Pep Guardiola lauds Jeremy Doku's stellar performance in win over West Ham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had high praise for Belgium international of Ghanaian descent, Jeremy Doku, after his stellar performance against West Ham United on Saturday.

Doku was one of the standout players as the Premier League champions secured a 3-1 victory over the Hammers.

The former Rennes winger made a significant impact by scoring his first goal for the European champions during Sunday's triumph at the London Stadium. His brilliant finish helped City come from behind to maintain their 100 percent start to the campaign.

Guardiola was effusive in his praise for Doku, saying, "It was an unbelievable game. He is a proper winger, has the ball, and has the ability to go 1v1. Not only that, he has the quality to read when to make the press for the next player. I was very happy; it was a very good performance."

Since joining the club in the recently concluded transfer window, Doku has made two appearances, scoring one goal in the process. He is now in line to start in the upcoming Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.