Man City target Jeremy Doku opens Ligue 1 season with a goal for Rennes

Belgium international of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku made an impactful start to the new French Ligue 1 season, guiding Stade Rennes to a convincing victory over FC Metz on Sunday.

The winger, who has attracted interest from Manchester City, showcased his prowess both on the scoresheet and the pitch.

Doku not only started but also played a significant 85 minutes before being substituted. His presence and performance proved vital as Rennes secured an impressive 4-1 win on their home ground.

Doku etched his name on the scoresheet, solidifying his role in Rennes' triumph. His goal added to the team's resounding victory, serving as a testament to his skill and impact on the pitch.

Manchester City have reportedly set their sights on Doku, with plans to finalise his signing. The move aligns with Pep Guardiola's quest for a new winger after the departure of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahly.

Doku's record of 12 goals and 10 assists in 90 appearances for Rennes underscores his potential and contribution to the team's success.