Manchester City delivered a stunning performance as they demolished Real Madrid 4-0, securing a place in the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan. The match showcased City's dominance and showcased their prowess on the European stage.

The action-packed encounter saw Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid's goalkeeper, display his shot-stopping abilities early on. Courtois pulled off a world-class save in the 13th minute, denying Erling Haaland's header after an exceptional cross from Jack Grealish. The Norwegian striker attempted another powerful header in the 22nd minute, only to be denied once again by Courtois, who made a sensational diving save.

However, Manchester City broke the deadlock just a minute later, courtesy of Bernardo Silva. Kevin De Bruyne played a precise pass, setting up Silva to smash the ball past Courtois, giving City a well-deserved lead.

Real Madrid came close to equalizing when Toni Kroos unleashed a fierce shot from distance, which rattled the crossbar, narrowly missing the target.

Silva continued his remarkable performance by adding a second goal for City in the 37th minute. Ilkay Gundogan's initial shot was saved by Courtois, but Silva was in the right place at the right time to delicately loop a header into the back of the net.

In the second half, Ederson, Manchester City's goalkeeper, showcased his skills with a sublime save, denying David Alaba's powerful free kick.

City extended their lead to 3-0 with 15 minutes remaining in the match. De Bruyne's free kick found Manuel Akanji, whose effort deflected off Eder Militao and into the net.

In stoppage time, City's Julian Alvarez sealed the victory and completed the 4-0 rout. Substitute Phil Foden delivered a superb pass to Alvarez, who calmly slotted the ball past Courtois and into the corner of the net.

Manchester City's comprehensive win secured a spot in the Champions League final, where they will face Inter Milan.