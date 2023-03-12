Man of The Match Adams Farouk says Hearts draw is a lesson to his team

Gold Stars skipper Adams Farouk was awarded the MVP award in their 1-1 draw with Hearts of Oak at Dun's Park on Saturday, March 11 2023.

Gold Stars took an early lead in the 4th minute through Evans Owusu but failed to hold on to that solitary goal.

Hearts equalized at the death of the match after Isaac Mensah headed in a cross to salvage a point for his side.

Farouk believes his team has a lot to learn from the game. He told StarTimes: "Like our coach was saying, it was lack of concentration that cost us that. It's a wake up call for us. In our next game we have to fight and fight till the end of the last whistle so it's okay."

🗯 Farouk Adams on wining two Man of the Match this season in the Betpawa Premier League 🎥#GyeNyame pic.twitter.com/TsCSO40as8 — Bibiani GoldStars SC (@GoldStarsSc) March 12, 2023

Gold Stars travel to Abrankese to face King Faisal for their next game.