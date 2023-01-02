Man of the Match Emmanuel Avornyo hails Bechem United trio partnership

Bechem United forward Emmanuel Avornyo was adjudged Man of the Match in their 2-1 victory over Hearts of Oak on Monday, 2 January 2023 in the Ghana Premier League.

The 21 year old shone on the wings as he gave Samuel Inkoom a lot to deal with throughout the game.

His efforts were crowned when he took on Otanga Mvouo and Zakari Yakubu to provide an assist to Hafiz Konkoni for the second goal.

Avornyo is form a deadly partnership with Konkoni and Cephas Mantey capable of destroying every opponent.

The lanky forward told StarTimes: ''It's really working. Cephas Mantey is one of my teammates in Unistar so we played some few matches so I know his style of play and [Hafiz] Konkoni too last season we played some few matches together and this season I think we are playing together. So I like the combination between the three of us.''

Bechem United are currently fourth on the league standings and their next game is at home to King Faisal in six days.

By Suleman Asante

