Man of the Match Mathew Anim Cudjoe dedicates late goal against Dunfermline to Dundee United fans

Published on: 13 August 2023
Ghanaian forward, Mathew Anim Cudjoe, has dedicated his last-gasp leveller against Dunfermline Athletic to Dundee United fans after another outstanding performance. 

With Dundee United on the brink of defeat, the former Ghana U20 star produced a magical moment to secure a late equalizer for his side.

His swashbuckling display earned him the Man of the Match award as Dundee protected their unbeaten start to the season.

Anim Cudjoe took to social media to celebrate fans of the club for supporting the team till the end.

"This one was for you tangerines! We never give up!," wrote the talented winger on social media.

The visitors had taken the lead in the 61st minute through Craig Wighton but Anim Cudjoe responded in the 95th minute to even the score.

The former Asante Kotoko player has now scored two goals in two matches for Dundee United in the new season.

