Man-On-A-Mission: Check out Thomas Partey’s STAGGERING stats in Atletico Madrid victory against Lokomotiv Moscow

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey keeps breaking grounds this season with stellar performances for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the Laliga and the UEFA Champions League.

The 26-year-old took centre stage when the Rojiblancos held city rivals Real Madrid to an eventful goalless draw on Saturday.

He was named the best player on the pitch after recording a 95% passing accuracy from 38 out of 40 total passes in the first half alone.

The former Real Mallorca star had a 100% duel success rate in the opening period, winning four out of four, and also made four recoveries.

Also, the midfielder made a total of 79 passes in the entire 90 minutes he played, and made four dribbles, which was more than any player from either team on the pitch.

Partey carried that spectacular performance into their Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League 2-0 victory against Russian giants Lokomotiv Moscow.

According to OptaJose, the Ghana international attempted 80 passes in the game, which was 74 more than in any other Champions League match.

Partey capped off that scintillating display with Diego Simeone’s side second goal of the game.

He has scored two goals in eight games in all competitions for the club in the ongoing season.

By: Reuben Obodai @ReubenObodai on Twitter