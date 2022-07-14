Ghanaian forward Nico Williams wants to win trophies with Athletic Bilbao

Young attacker Nico Williams has expressed his desire to remain at Athletic Bilbao despite being pursued by Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool.

Since breaking into Athletic's first team last year, the Spanish-born Ghanaian has been impressive.

He is one of the highly rated players in La Liga who are striving to reach their full potential.

Williams is currently under contract with Athletic Club for two more years, but Premier League clubs have expressed interest in his services.

Manchester United, like Liverpool, are monitoring his situation in order to weigh their options before pursuing him aggressively in the future.

However, the 20-year-old wants to stay and help the Spanish club win trophies.

"I love Bilbao. I love Athletic Club. I want to be there with my brother and all my teammates. It’s like a family for me. I want to stay in Bilbao," he told 3Sports.

"I want to win trophies for Bilbao. Bilbao is like a family to me. My brother has won cups there and I want to give more to Bilbao."

His elder brother, Iñaki, has been with the club for a longer period and won one title so far. Nico aims to follow in his brother’s footsteps and help the club win more.